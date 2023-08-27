Mangaluru: Two drug peddlers arrested; MDMA worth Rs 2.60 lakh seized

The CCB sleuths arrested two drug peddlers involved in selling MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine), a synthetic drug in Mangaluru city, at Tadambail beach road in Surathkal.

Acting on a tip-off that two men were selling MDMA on the beach road in a car, the CCB team led by ACP P A Hegde conducted the raid and arrested the duo, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

The arrested are Shakib alias Shabbu (33) from Katipalla second block and Nisar Hussain alias Nicchu (34) from eighth block of Chokkabettu.

The Commissioner said that the police seized 52 grams of MDMA worth Rs 2.60 lakh, a car, two mobile phones, Rs 1,800 cash and a digital weighing scale. The value of the total recovered property is Rs 7.83 lakh. The Surathkal police have registered a case against the duo.

Commissioner of Police said that Shakib has three theft cases, attempt to murder and assault case in Surathkal station, dacoity case in Bajpe station, theft of two-wheeler case in Mangaluru North Station, attempt to murder case in Barke station, chain snatching case at Moodbidri, Karkala town, Karkala rural, Shirva stations and a dacoity case in Manipal. After coming out on bail, he remained absconding without attending the court hearing. The court had issued a warrant against him.

There are nine cases against Nissan in various stations including dacoity, attempted murder in Surathkal, NDPS case at Barke, dacoity cases at Uppinangady, Sakleshpura stations. The court had issued seven warrants against him after he failed to appear for a court hearing. Also, he was recently involved in an attempt to murder a youth during a cricket tournament held at Vittal. He had remained absconding in the case.

CCB inspection Shyam Sundar H, PSIs Rajendra B, Sharanappa Bhandary, Sudeep M V, Narendra and other CCB personnel were part of the raid.