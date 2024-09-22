Mangaluru woman duped of Rs 28.18 lakh in part-time job scam

Mangaluru: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 28.18 lakh in a part-time job scam here, said the police on Sunday.

In a complaint to Konaje police, the victim of the job fraud scam said that she received a WhatsApp message offering her a part-time job on July 21. She was asked to download the Telegram app, where she received a link from the fraudsters.

Following the directions of the accused, the victim transferred Rs 123 to a bank account. When she sought details on the part time job, the accused reportedly sent a video and asked her to take a screenshot after watching it.