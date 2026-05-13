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11 booked for gheraoing Speaker U T Khader over construction of Circle at Kuthar Junction

It is alleged that the group objected to the construction of a circle proposed to be named after Koragajja at Kuthar.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruU T Khader

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