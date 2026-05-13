11 booked for gheraoing Speaker U T Khader over construction of Circle at Kuthar Junction

<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal police have registered a case against 11 persons in connection with an incident in which a group allegedly gheraoed Assembly Speaker U T Khader and expressed anger over the construction of a circle at Kuthar Junction in Ullal taluk.</p><p>In a complaint, Mohammed Yasin Inamadara, U T Khader’s security personnel attached to CAR stated that Khader had visited a guest house at Mastikatte in Ullal to attend a private programme on the night of May 7. After attending the programme, when he was about to leave the venue at around 10 pm, Junaid from Madani Nagara, along with 10 others, allegedly tried to move closer to the Speaker.</p>.21-year-old student arrested with hydro weed ganja worth Rs 35 lakh in Mangaluru.<p>When the complainant attempted to stop them, they allegedly pushed him, approached the Speaker, and loudly objected to the construction of a circle at Kuthar Junction. The group also allegedly recorded the incident and posted it on social media with objectionable remarks.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Ullal police registered a case under Sections 126(2), 132 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>It is alleged that the group objected to the construction of a circle proposed to be named after Koragajja at Kuthar.</p><p>However, later during a press meet, Mangaluru constituency MLA and Assembly Speaker U T Khader said there was no need for discussion over the alleged opposition by one or two outsiders against the proposed development of the Koragajja Circle at Kuthar. </p>