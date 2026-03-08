<p>Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the establishment of 11 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) in Bantwal along with MLA Rajesh Naik at Moodupadukodi.</p><p>Under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the 15th Finance Commission scheme, a total of 124 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have been sanctioned for Dakshina Kannada district. Of these, 11 centres in Bantwal have now begun construction.</p>.Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for safeguarding Mangaluru against drinking water crisis ahead of summer.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Captain Chowta said that funds have been sanctioned for 24 centres under the 15th Finance Commission scheme and nine centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to improve rural healthcare facilities and infrastructure in Bantwal taluk. Work has begun at 11 locations, while the tender process for the remaining 11 centres is in progress, he said, adding that construction of all sanctioned centres will begin soon.</p><p>An amount of Rs 65 lakh has been allocated for each Health and Wellness Centre. Each centre will have a building of around 2,000 square feet. The ground floor will house a clinic, wellness centre, day-care facility and toilets, while the first floor will include residential quarters for the health officer. The MP said the centres will significantly improve healthcare services for people in rural areas.</p><p>With the aim of strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure, the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned funds for the establishment of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in almost all taluks of Dakshina Kannada district under the PM-ABHIM scheme and the 15th Finance Commission plan. In the Bantwal Assembly constituency alone, 22 such centres will be established, which will help provide essential healthcare services even in villages that do not currently have Primary Health Centres, he added.</p><p>Across Dakshina Kannada district, the Central government has sanctioned over Rs 80 crore for the construction of 124 Health and Wellness Centres under the 15th Finance Commission scheme. Of these, 18 centres will be set up in Puttur, 26 in Belthangady, 27 in Sullia, 33 in Bantwal, 12 in Moodbidri and eight in Mangaluru.</p><p>The places where HWC centres will come up in Bantwal taluk are Badaga Bellur, Ananthadi, Amtadi, Sarapady, Devasypadur, Moodupadukodi, Veerakamba, Mangila Padavu, Gadiyara, Balthila, Amtur, Panemangaluru, Polali, Uli, Shambur, Sooribailu, Kolnadu, Kulalu, Kuriyala, Kalige, Kavalakatte and Karpe.</p>