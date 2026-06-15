14 major roads in Dakshina Kannada will be developed at a cost of Rs 57 crore under CRIF: MP Brijesh Chowta

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta (Retd) has said that the Union government has accorded administrative approval for the improvement of rural and urban connectivity roads in Dakshina Kannada district and sanctioned projects worth Rs 57 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).</p><p>Under the scheme, 14 major road projects covering 82.94 km across the district will be taken up. Important State highways and district roads will be upgraded. Road development works have been approved in all taluks, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, Ullal, Moodbidri, Puttur and Bantwal, the MP said.</p><p>In Ullal taluk, Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Katapady–Abbakka Circle Road stretch from Chembugudde to Machali Hotel and the road near Infosys (2.66 km and 1 km, respectively). A sum of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the improvement of selected stretches of the Sajipanadu–Boliyar road (2.88 km).</p>.Dakshina Kannada MP lays foundation for development of roads under CRIF at cost of Rs 6 crore.<p>A sum of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the State highway from the Hosangady Puchhamogaru bridge in Moodbidri to the Belthangady–Bantwal Cross junction, covering 8.9 km.</p><p>The Surathkal–Kabaka State Highway from Bajpe to Kaikamba and from Polali Gate to Addoor bridge will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 6 crore, covering 10.5 km.</p><p>The State highway stretch from Pangalpady to Kudkoli on the Punjalakatte–Moorje–Kudkoli road will be improved at a cost of Rs 6 crore covering 10.07 km.</p><p>Development works have also been sanctioned for the Uppinangady–Periyadka–Koyla section (Rs 2 crore, 3 km), Hantyaru–Bettampady road (Rs 3 crore, 4.5 km), and Kepulu–Padil road (Rs 1 crore, 0.65 km).</p><p>Selected stretches of the Subrahmanya–Manjeshwar State Highway will be upgraded over a distance of 10.1 km at a cost of Rs 6 crore.</p><p>The Venur–Andinje–Naravi district main road will be developed on for 10 km with an allocation of Rs 6 crore.</p><p>The MP said that a sum of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for the renovation of the Belthangady–Moodbidri–Mulki State Highway from Excellent College to the Moodbidri Police Station road, covering 5 km.</p><p>The highway connecting NH-275 and SH-276 from Somantadka to Heddya will be developed over 5.5 km at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The Ananthadi–Mangilapadavu–Kodapadavu district main road in Bantwal will be widened and upgraded over a stretch of 3 km with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.</p><p>Capt Chowta said the projects would strengthen key connectivity corridors in the district, facilitate smoother transportation and boost economic activity.</p><p>The MP added that once the road improvement works are completed, they are expected to provide a significant boost to the district’s economy, educational activities and tourism sector.</p>