Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

14 major roads in Dakshina Kannada will be developed at a cost of Rs 57 crore under CRIF: MP Brijesh Chowta

The projects will cover 82.94 km of roads across the district.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 07:25 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDakshina Kannadaroad projects

Follow us on :

Follow Us