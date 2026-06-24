Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

15 booked for trespassing, fishing at Netravathi railway bridge in Mangaluru

A total of 15 cases were registered under the Jan Vishwas Act, and each offender was fined Rs 500.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 06:21 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurutrespass

Follow us on :

Follow Us