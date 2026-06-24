15 booked for trespassing, fishing at Netravathi railway bridge in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Railway authorities conducted a special enforcement drive against trespassing and fishing activities at the Netravathi railway bridge booking 15 violators and collecting fines amounting to Rs 7,500.</p><p>The drive was carried out under the leadership of Manoj Kumar Yadav, Inspector of Railway Protection Force along with station officers and railway staff.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>During the operation, officials found individuals trespassing on railway property and engaging in fishing activities near the bridge, which pose safety risks. A total of 15 cases were registered under the Jan Vishwas Act, and each offender was fined Rs 500.</p><p>The amount was subsequently remitted to the booking office at Mangaluru.</p>