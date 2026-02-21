<p>Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Bantwal Rural Police for allegedly attempting to sell <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Drugs">ganja </a>and seized 180 grams from his possession.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Prashanth alias Prasad, a resident of Meramajalu in Bantwal.</p><p>Acting on a credible information that a person was attempting to sell ganja at a deserted roadside spot in Pakkalpade area of Kodmanu village in Bantwal taluk, Sub-Inspector Manjunath T of Bantwal Rural Police Station, along with his team, conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect.</p>.Ganja worth Rs 40,03,000 seized in Mangaluru.<p>During interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he had procured and stored ganja with the intention of selling it to customers.</p><p>Upon inspection, police recovered 180 grams of ganja from his possession. The accused is said to have revealed that the contraband was supplied by Abdul Razak of Pallamajalu in Bantwal, who allegedly instructed him to sell it to customers.</p><p>The police have seized the ganja and the two-wheeler used by the accused. A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under Sections 8(C) read with 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.</p>