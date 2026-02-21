Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

180 gm ganja seized in Dakhsin Kannada; man arrested

According to the police, the arrested is Prashanth alias Prasad, a resident of Meramajalu in Bantwal.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 04:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 04:20 IST
MangaluruganjaKarntaka NewsArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us