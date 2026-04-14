<p>Mangaluru: The Vittal police seized suspected explosive materials weighing nearly 1.9 kg from a residence near Vittal following credible information about illegal storage and preparation of explosive substances.</p><p>According to the police, on the night of April 13, police received information that the accused, identified as local resident Jagadeesh Poojary, was allegedly preparing explosive materials at a location in Amai near Kambalabettu, Vittal. </p><p>It was also reported that explosive components required for preparing the materials were being stored within the premises of his house without taking necessary safety precautions.</p>.Children among six injured as suspicious material explodes in Karnataka's Bidar.<p>Acting on the information, Sub-Inspector BS Nayak of Vittal Police Station, along with his staff, conducted a raid at the location. During the inspection, police recovered approximately 1.9 kilograms of suspicious explosive-like substances from the premises.<br><br>The accused has been taken into custody for further legal action. </p><p>A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under Section 9B of the Explosive Act, 1884; Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908; and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.</p>