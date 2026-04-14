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1.9 kg of suspected explosive materials seized in Mangaluru, one held

Explosive components required for preparing the materials were being stored within the premises of the house.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruexplosives

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