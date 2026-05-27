Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

2 arrested for attacking police on night beat duty in Mangaluru

The pillion rider allegedly attacked a police constable with a piece of cement sheet, causing injuries to his head.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 12:34 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us