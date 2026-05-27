<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> CCB police arrested two persons accused of attacking a police on night beat duty in Urwa Police Station limits. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the incident took place at around 2.10 am on May 24, near Narayanaguru Community Hall Road at Kodikal under the jurisdiction of Urwa Police Station in Mangaluru.</p><p>Two youths arrived on a red electric scooter while the police was on a beat duty. The pillion rider allegedly attacked a police constable with a piece of cement sheet, causing injuries to his head. </p><p>A case was registered at Urwa Police Station under Sections 121(1), 109, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assaulting police, obstructing him from performing duty and attempt to murder.</p>.18-year-old dies by suicide over NEET-UG paper leak in Latur, claims father; cops launch probe.<p>Following an investigation, the arrested were identified and tracked based on evidence and credible information gathered during the probe. A team from the CCB traced and detained them in Kanhangad area of Kerala and later handed them over to Urwa Police Station for further investigation.</p><p>The Commissioner said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested</a> are Sachin K R (24), a resident of Arasinamakki in Kokkada village of Belthangady taluk, and Chandan (24), a resident of Nelyadi in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>He said that both were staying in a rented house at Phalguni Nagara in Ashoknagar, Mangaluru. Sachin was employed as a driver at a factory in Kuntikana, while Chandan worked as a technician at a showroom in Kuloor.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested allegedly attacked the police with a piece of cement sheet after being stopped and questioned by beat police while they were roaming around the city late at night. </p>