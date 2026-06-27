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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

2 arrested for possessing ambergris in Mangaluru

According to the police, Vittal Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna received credible information that ambergris was being transported on a scooter for sale.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 04:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruAmbergris seized

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