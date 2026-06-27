2 arrested for possessing ambergris in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: The Vittal Police have arrested two persons for allegedly illegally transporting ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale's vomit and seized the contraband along with a scooter and two mobile phones.</p><p>According to the police, Vittal Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna received credible information that ambergris was being transported on a scooter for sale. Acting on the tip-off, the PSI, along with his team, proceeded to Bolanthimogaru in Vittal Kasaba village of Bantwal taluk and intercepted the vehicle.</p>.Udupi police arrest a man absconding for 36 years.<p>The two occupants of the scooter were identified as Kumudaksha (27), a resident of Karopady in Bantwal, and Dhanu Kumar (32), a resident of Vittal Kasaba.</p><p>During interrogation, the suspects allegedly produced a substance weighing approximately 5.73 grams and identified it as ambergris.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway. </p>