2 arrested in connection with theft in Mangaluru; gold worth Rs 27 lakh recovered

A case was registered at Bajpe Police Station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 18:00 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 18:00 IST
Karnataka News

