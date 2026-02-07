<p>Mangaluru: The Bajpe police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft reported from Kenjaru Jokatte area under the Bajpe Police Station limits, in which gold jewellery and cash worth several lakhs were stolen from a house.</p><p>According to police, the incident occurred on September 23, 2025, when Mohammed Shareef had gone to Kalavaru to attend a mehendi ceremony of his relative. During the night, unidentified persons broke into his house and decamped with gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 23 lakh and cash of Rs 1.25 lakh.</p><p>A case was registered at Bajpe Police Station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>.Railway projects pending due to non cooperation of Karnataka government: V Somanna.<p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said during the course of investigation, police identified Abdul Nasar alias Nasir alias Nachi (31), a resident of Kalavaru area and currently staying in a rented house at Jarinagar, Bajpe village, as one of the accused. As he had fled abroad after committing the theft, a Look Out Circular (LoC) was issued.</p><p>Upon tracing and questioning Abdul Nasar through the LOC, he confessed to committing the theft along with the complainant’s relative, Mayyaddi Imran, a resident of Kalavaru.</p><p>The commissioner said police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 222 grams worth around Rs 27 lakh, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a scooter valued at approximately Rs 50,000 from the accused. Both arrested were produced before the court and have been remanded in judicial custody. </p>