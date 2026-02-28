Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2 arrested, MDMA worth Rs 5.41 lakh seized in Mangaluru

According to DCP (Law and order) Mithun H N, acting on credible information that a Kaup resident was arriving to sell MDMA in the area, the PSI of Surathkal Police Station conducted a raid.
Published 28 February 2026, 08:46 IST
