<p>Mangaluru: Surathkal Police arrested two persons and seized over 54.06 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 5.41 lakh near a weighing bridge at Mukka in the Surathkal police station limits.</p><p>According to DCP (Law and order) Mithun H N, acting on credible information that a Kaup resident was arriving to sell MDMA in the area, the PSI of Surathkal Police Station conducted a raid. During the operation, two cars were found parked side by side at the spot.</p><p>The arrested are Zakaria (38), from Kombugudde in Kaup and Mithun Poojary (23), from Santhekatte, Udupi district.</p>.Karnataka announces action plans for victims of dogs and snake bites.<p>During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly come to Surathkal to sell the MDMA to college students and the general public. Police arrested both and seized a total of 54.06 grams of MDMA from their possession—18.42 grams from Zakaria and 36.18 grams from Mithun Poojary.</p><p>Police also confiscated two cars worth Rs 13 lakh, two mobile phones worth Rs 20,000, and cash amounting to Rs 11,700. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 18,72,700.</p><p>A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.</p><p>The DCP said that Zakaria has a criminal history, with five previous cases registered against him. These include assault cases at Bajpe Police Station in 2009 and Mulki Police Station in 2020, an assault case involving a woman in 2022, a kidnapping case at Udupi Town Police Station in 2021, and another assault case at Padubidri Police Station in 2022. </p>