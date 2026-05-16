2 camera traps installed for tiger census stolen in Karnataka's Belthangady

<p>Mangaluru: Two camera traps installed for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a> census work have been stolen by unidentified persons from a reserved forest area in Belthangady taluk.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Ravindra K (46), Deputy RFO and Enumerator of the Wildlife Division, Belthangthy, the incident came to light during routine inspection.</p><p>The camera traps had been installed on May 1, in the Naravi Reserve Forest area near Pela in Savanal village, under Savanal patrol limits, as part of a tiger population survey.</p>.Big cats and monsoon mysteries.<p>However, when the forest officials, along with staff, visited the site to inspect the equipment, they found that two camera traps had been stolen by unidentified persons.</p><p>The estimated value of the stolen equipment is around Rs 48,000, the complainant said.</p><p>A case has been registered at Belthangady Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway. </p>