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2 camera traps installed for tiger census stolen in Karnataka's Belthangady

The camera traps had been installed on May 1, in the Naravi Reserve Forest area.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 07:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurutiger

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