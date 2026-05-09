<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation (KCDC) and the Forest Department will jointly organise a two-day cashew fest and workshop on value-added products from cashew and cashew apple at Kadri Park on May 17 and 18.</p><p>Speaking after releasing the poster for the cashew fest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, he said there is a need to create awareness about cashew cultivation, which has otherwise been neglected in the district. “In the past, children had the privilege of savouring cashew apples, which children in cities today miss. After attending the Cashew Field Day at the Ullal Cashew Research Station, I had asked Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation Chairperson Mamatha D S Gatti to organise a large-scale cashew fest for the benefit of farmers,” he said.</p>.MLAs to discuss utilisation of funds under District Mineral Foundation: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>The fest will be inaugurated by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.</p><p>“Now, with the support of the Forest Department, the fest is being organised. The government has also released Rs 25 lakh for cashew cultivation,” the Speaker said. He added that the cashew industry in Dakshina Kannada had significantly contributed to the district’s economy by providing employment opportunities.</p><p>“There is a good international market for cashew nuts. Due to the shortage of raw materials, India imports raw cashew kernels from foreign countries, processes them, and then exports them,” he said.</p><p>He also said that the Corporation should prioritise cultivating cashew plants in every household in the district.</p><p>Explaining the fest, KCDC Managing Director Kamala Karikalan said cashew saplings would be distributed to 1,000 people during the event. Awareness will also be created among farmers about different cashew varieties, including high yielding varieties such as Ullal-1, Ullal-3 and Bhaskara.</p><p>She said the workshop will cover value addition from cashew apples, including the preparation of juice, jam, jelly, candy and carbonated drinks.</p><p>As many as 10 progressive farmers will be felicitated during the fest. A business-to-business session will also be held, during which stakeholders from the cashew industry will discuss the marketing of cashew nuts. Representatives from the Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers Association and the All India Cashew Industry Association will participate in the session.</p><p>Karikalan said that 15,000 tonnes of cashew nuts are exported from Dakshina Kannada every year. “There is huge demand for cashew nuts, and industries are unable to meet it through domestic production alone,” she said, adding that self-help group members will also be trained in preparing value-added products.</p><p>Chairperson Mamatha D S Gatti said drawing, essay and elocution competitions would also be organised for children as part of the fest.</p>