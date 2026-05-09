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2-day cashew fest & workshop on value added products on May 17, 18 in Mangaluru

The fest will be inaugurated by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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