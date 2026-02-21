<p>Mangaluru: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Panambur have arrested four inter-state ganja peddlers and seized 22 kg 250 grams of ganja worth Rs 11,12,500.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested are Karan Babu Ram Jadav (27) from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, Sameer Shah (19) from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, M H Mayyadi (48) from Hejamady in Udupi and Ibrahim Kaleel (47) from Nadupalli in Kavoor, Mangaluru. </p><p>Acting on credible information about ganja being transported from outside the state for sale, a police team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division), along with officers and staff of Panambur Police Station, conducted a raid near Jokatte Cross Railway Bridge within Panambur police limits on Saturday. </p><p>Police seized 22.25 kg of ganja from their possession, along with six mobile phones worth approximately Rs 18,000. Two scooters used for transporting the contraband, valued at around Rs 1,00,000, were also confiscated. The total value of the seized ganja, mobile phones and vehicles is estimated at Rs 12,30,500.</p>.180 gm ganja seized in Dakhsin Kannada; man arrested.<p>The commissioner said preliminary investigation revealed that Karan Jadhav and Sameer Shah allegedly procured the ganja from suppliers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and transported it to coastal Karnataka. The ganja was reportedly handed over to MH Mayyadi of Hejamadi Kodi in Udupi and Ibrahim Khaleel of Mangaluru. </p><p>The two local arrested allegedly distributed and sold the ganja in key locations across Udupi district and Mangaluru city, including Malpe, Karkala, Mulki, Surathkal, Panambur and other prominent areas. He said that the arrested have confessed to having previously transported and sold ganja multiple times in Udupi district and Mangaluru city.</p><p> A case has been registered at Panambur Police Station under Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. </p>