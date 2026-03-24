<p>Mangaluru: The target for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hpv-vaccine">HPV vaccine</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district is 22,473 girls and a total of 8280 vaccines have reached the district. Out of the total target, 527 girls have been administered with the vaccine, said DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah.</p><p>He called upon the people not to believe in the rumours pertaining to HPV vaccine that are administered to girl children who have attained 14 years of age. A negative propaganda is being carried out in social media about the vaccine, he told media people. </p><p>HPV vaccine is an effective, non-live vaccine that prevents cervical cancer by protecting against high-risk HPV strains. Cervical cancer is a major public health concern not only in our country but also globally. </p><p>Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and is the only type of cancer that can be prevented through vaccination.</p><p>Out of the total target, 527 girls have been administered with the vaccine. Owing to the final exams of the students, parents had shown hesitancy in the vaccine. Now, DDPI and DHO have already held meetings with the medical officers on accelerating the campaign, he added.</p><p>With the objective of preventing cervical cancer, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign on February 28 for girls aged 14 years (those who have completed 14 years but have not yet turned 15).</p>.One Dose of HPV Vaccine to Protect Daughters from Cervical Cancer: CM Dr. Yadav.<p>He said as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, 2.54 lakh doses of the HPV vaccine have been supplied to Karnataka and distributed to all districts. </p><p>The HPV vaccination campaign will be conducted free of charge at all government health centres for a period of three months, from March 2026 to May, he explained.</p><p>Under the campaign, a single dose of the Gardasil-4 HPV vaccine will be administered and the vaccine will not be administered in schools. The government health centres function as Cold Chain Points (CCP) and have designated medical officers for managing Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). The side effects are negligible in the vaccine.</p><p>To ensure that all eligible girls receive the vaccine, it has been directed that vaccination services be made available daily during the three-month campaign period. </p><p>Necessary training has already been provided at the state level to all concerned officials and staff in all districts for the effective implementation of the HPV vaccination campaign.</p><p>According to data from 2022, an average of 79,103 new cases of cervical cancer were reported and 34,805 have died.</p><p>In Dakshina Kannada, the number of cervical cancers have increased over the years. It was 92 in 2023-24, 104 in 2024-25 and 539 in 2025-26.</p>