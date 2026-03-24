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22,473 girls to be administered with HPV vaccine in Dakshina Kannada

To ensure that all eligible girls receive the vaccine, it has been directed that vaccination services be made available daily during the three-month campaign period.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina KannadaHPV vaccine

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