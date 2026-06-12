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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

3 arrested for attempting to sell elephant tusks illegally in Mangaluru

Acting on specific information, officials of the CID Forest Cell apprehended the accused and seized two elephant tusks weighing a total of 42.700 kg.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:58 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArrestElephant tusks

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