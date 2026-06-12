3 arrested for attempting to sell elephant tusks illegally in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to illegally sell elephant tusks near Jodukatte in Maroli, Padavu village of Mangaluru city. </p><p>The arrested have been identified as Shashank Puduvettu of Belthangady, Abdul Khader of Manjeshwar, and Prabhachandra of Attavar.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Acting on specific information, officials of the CID Forest Cell apprehended the accused and seized two elephant tusks weighing a total of 42.700 kg. Two cars used by the arrested were also confiscated during the operation.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of Madikeri CID Forest unit Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur. The team comprised Mangaluru CID Forest Mobile Squad Police Sub-Inspector Dilip GR and personnel Jayaram KT, Balakrishna KM, Taranath S, and Abdul Rauf.</p>