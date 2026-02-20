3 arrested for theft of BSNL copper cables worth Rs 70 lakh in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>South Police have arrested three persons in connection with the theft of copper cables worth Rs 70 lakh belonging to BSNL. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that Vinodh Shekhar Nayak, Junior Telecom Officer at the BSNL office in Pandeshwar in his complaint on February 16 stated that unidentified persons had allegedly stolen copper cables belonging to the department between December 2025 and February 14. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita </a>(BNS), 2023.</p>.2 arrested in connection with theft in Mangaluru; gold worth Rs 27 lakh recovered.<p>Following an investigation, police arrested Manjunath D (29), a cable jointer associated with NFS Cable, L&T Company, Kadri, currently residing in Mangaluru; KK Chami (59), a telecom technician at the BSNL office in Pandeshwar, originally from Kannur district, Kerala and Tanveer Pasha (50), Assistant Office Superintendent at the BSNL office in Pandeshwar, originally from Hassan district.</p><p>The commissioner said they recovered approximately 45 kg of stolen copper cable valued at around Rs 2.5 lakh from the arrested. In addition, Rs 10 lakh in cash, allegedly obtained from the sale of the stolen cables, was also seized. The arrested have been produced before the court</p>