<p>Mangaluru: The National Lok Adalat will be held across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district on March 14, aiming to resolve the disputes quickly and amicably.</p><p>Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Basavaraj appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity to settle disputes through mutual consent and avoid prolonged litigation.</p><p>The Lok Adalat aims to provide a platform for swift resolution of compensation cases, motor vehicle accident, cheque bounce cases, civil disputes, including matrimonial and property-related issues, bank loan recovery cases, illegal sand mining, compensation related to labour and land acquisition, cases pertaining to birth certificates, pre-litigation matters involving electricity, water bills, property tax, rental agreements, insurance claims, pension related issues and so on, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.</p><p>The Judge said 54,677 cases are pending in Dakshina Kannada as on February 1. Of which, 3000 cases referred in the pending matters are fit for settlement in the national adalat. Already, 220 cases have been disposed of. A total of 931 cases have been referred to mediation drive 2.0 which is underway from January 2. Of which, 126 cases have been settled. A total of 79 mediators have been appointed in the district, he said.</p><p>Majority of the cases referred to the Lok Adalat is that of cheque bounce, motor vehicle accident claims. Members of the public whose cases are pending before the High Court may approach the Mediation Centres located at the High Court premises in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi for details, he added. </p><p>The judge said once a case pending in a court of law is settled through a Lok Adalat, the court fee originally paid is refunded to the parties, and the settlement is final and no appeal is allowed.</p><p>He said that during the Lok Adalat held on December 13, 2025, a total of 3499 cases have been disposed of and the settled amount is Rs 32,54,73,958. Further, a total of 2,94,167 pre litigation cases pertaining to property tax, traffic violation fines and others were disposed of and the amount recovered is Rs 102,94,65,632.</p><p><strong>Courts in new taluks</strong></p><p>To a query on court to be set up in newly carved taluks, Judge Basavaraj said that land is being identified in Mulki and Ullal taluks for setting up the courts. The land has already been identified in Kadaba taluk.</p><p>"The pendency of cases will be reduced once all courts in the district get magistrates. The post of magistrates in as eight JMFC courts including six in Mangaluru are lying vacant," he said. Sources said that the posts are likely to be filled during the transfers in April. </p>