Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

4 persons poach and burn Indian black turtles on grandmother's death in Karnataka; booked under Wildlife Protection Act

It was said that their grandmother passed away due to age related issues and was fond of turtle meat.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 05:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakapoachingWildlife Protection Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us