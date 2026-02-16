<p>Mangaluru: Four individuals have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly poaching Indian Black <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turtles">turtles </a>from a river and preparing the meat as part of a post-death ritual for their grandmother. It was said that their grandmother passed away due to age related issues and was fond of turtle meat.</p><p>The Forest Department has registered a case under relevant sections of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/3000-exotic-turtles-seized-at-bengaluru-airport-sent-back-to-malaysia-3551736">Wildlife </a>Protection Act against Manikantha (42), Rajendra (54), Vignesh (32), and Prashanth (35). Further investigation is underway.</p>.Man dies in elephant attack in Bandipur reserve limits.<p>Acting on specific information, officials conducted a raid on Saturday and found the accused on the riverbank of Somavathi river and attempting to cook the meat after allegedly hunting four turtles. </p><p>The team detained four persons at the spot and recovered four partially burnt turtle carcasses from their possession. </p>