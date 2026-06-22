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41-year-old man dies of swine flu in Mangaluru

Meanwhile, in Karwar, members of his family are being treated on the suspicion that they too might have caught the infection.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:22 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSwine Flu

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