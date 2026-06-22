41-year-old man dies of swine flu in Mangaluru

<p>Yellapur (Uttara Kannada district): A 41-year-old man from rural Karwar died of swine flu at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday. </p><p>Meanwhile, in Karwar, members of his family are being treated on the suspicion that they too might have caught the infection.</p>.11 swine flu cases found in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.<p>The individual in question first complained of a fever on June 10, and went to a private clinic for a check-up. When he showed no signs of improvement, he was admitted to a private hospital in Sirsi taluk. While at the hospital, he started having trouble breathing, and was then transferred to a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p>.<p>“Tests conducted at the Mangaluru hospital confirmed that he had swine flu,” said Yellapur Taluk Health Officer Dr Narendra Pawar.</p>.<p>Uttara Kannada District Surveillance Officer Dr (Captain) Ramesh Rao said, “We are treating members of the deceased man’s family. They have been asked to wear masks as a safety precaution.”</p>