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59-year-old man absconding for two years arrested in Mangaluru

According to police, the arrested is Goods Muneer alias T P Muneer alias Ahmed (59), a resident of Bunder and currently staying at a rented apartment in Kulashekhar.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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