<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>North Police have arrested a man who was absconding for nearly two years in connection with a case registered in 1998.</p><p>According to police, the arrested is Goods Muneer alias T P Muneer alias Ahmed (59), a resident of Bunder and currently staying at a rented apartment in Kulashekhar. He was wanted in a case registered in 1998 under Sections 143, 147, 436 and 149 of the IPC.</p>.Mangaluru man held after sword attack attempt amid marital issues.<p>The case is being heard in the III Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru. As the accused failed to appear before the court for nearly two years, a warrant was issued against him.</p><p>Acting on the warrant, police personnel from Mangaluru North Police Station traced and arrested him. The man was produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody.</p>