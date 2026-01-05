61-year-old retired MIT Manipal employee loses Rs 30 lakh in online trading scam

<p>Udupi: A 61-year-old retired employee of MIT, Manipal has fallen victim to an online stock trading scam and lost Rs 30.32 lakh.</p><p><br>In a complaint, Umananda KV said that he held a Demat account with Zerodha and had been investing in the stock market. On October 22, 2025, Umananda received a WhatsApp message from a person identifying himself as Harnish Mahesh Shukla, who engaged him in discussions about stock market investments. The accused subsequently added him to a WhatsApp group named “A1197BR Jalan Trading Hub.”</p>.Manipal Group submits bid once again to acquire BYJU'S.<p>On October 23, the accused advised the complainant to invest in shares of a company named ‘ACMESOLAR’. Acting on this advice, Umananda purchased and sold 10 shares through his Demat account, incurring a loss of Rs 900.</p><p><br>The accused later assured the complainant of higher profits if he invested through BR Jalan Securities. Trusting this claim, Umananda transferred money between November 6 and December 31, to various accounts as instructed, investing through BR Jalan Securities, Shoonya Securities, and UHNwis Securities.</p><p><br>In total, the complainant invested Rs 30,32,000. However, neither the invested amount nor any promised returns were paid back. The accused allegedly gained the complainant’s trust and cheated him, resulting in a substantial financial loss, said the complaint.</p><p><br>Following the complaint, a case has been registered at the CEN station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>