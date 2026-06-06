76% of Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project completed in Mangaluru City Corporation limits

<p>Mangaluru: After missing several deadlines, the Jalasiri 24x7 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water-supply">water supply</a> project being implemented within the limits of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> City Corporation (MCC) is now nearing completion. </p><p>Senior officials of the contracting firm M/s Suez Projects Pvt Ltd have said that household pipeline connections under the project will be completed by August 2027.</p><p>Officials briefed media people during a visit to various project sites across the city, including the innovative double-storage water tank at Kodikal, which has a storage capacity of 40 lakh litres. </p><p>They said the deadline for completing key components of the project—including pipeline installation, construction of storage tanks, and the water treatment plant (WTP) at Adyar—has been extended until March 2027.</p><p>Under the 24x7 water supply scheme, the project includes the construction of 1,288.8 km of water distribution network, 19 overhead tanks, six ground-level service reservoirs (GLSRs), seven pumping stations, installation of 96,300 domestic connections with multi-jet water meters, and an 81.7 MLD filtration and pumping facility. Upon completion, Suez will be responsible for operating and maintaining the system for eight years.</p><p>The project was launched on December 24, 2019, through the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) at an estimated cost of Rs 587.67 crore. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2023. </p><p>However, due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the contractor was granted an additional year, extending the deadline to May 2024. Subsequent delays caused by rains, land acquisition issues and highway-related challenges led to a further extension until March 2027.</p>.Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for safeguarding Mangaluru against drinking water crisis ahead of summer.<p>Meanwhile, the state government approved an additional Rs 127.7 crore in January 2024 for the construction of a 125 MLD water treatment plant at Adyar, taking the total project cost to Rs 617.22 crore.</p><p>Providing an update on the progress, Jalasiri Project Executive Engineer Suresh A H said that 877.79 km of HDPE and DI pipelines have already been laid. </p><p>Of the 19 overhead tanks, three are currently supplying water, while seven have been commissioned. Construction of another seven tanks has been completed, while one remains pending due to non-availability of land.</p><p>One ground-level reservoir has been commissioned, while civil works on four others have been completed and electro-mechanical installations are in progress. </p><p>All seven intermittent pumping stations have been completed. Water connections under the Jalasiri scheme have already been provided to 38,200 existing households, he added. </p><p>Overall, officials said that 76 per cent of the Jalasiri project, including the water treatment plant, has been completed so far. </p><p>Hydraulic Design Engineer Amit Kumar of Suez said the water treatment plant under construction at Adyar is progressing at a fast pace. The facility will feature an integrated clarification and filtration system. </p><p>The slab work for the ground floor of the chemical building has been completed, while roofing work on the chlorine building is also finished. Other construction activities are progressing as scheduled.</p><p>Suresh said a unique structure combining a ground-level reservoir and an elevated storage tank has been built at Kodikal at a cost of about Rs 4 crore. The facility was designed to address space constraints and ensure efficient water distribution to both low-lying and elevated areas. </p><p>The tank has a storage capacity of 20 lakh litres at the ground level and 20 lakh litres in the elevated section, taking the total capacity to 40 lakh litres. The construction has been completed and the facility is expected to become operational shortly. </p>