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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

76% of Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project completed in Mangaluru City Corporation limits

The project was launched on December 24, 2019, through the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) at an estimated cost of Rs 587.67 crore.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruWater supplyMangaluru City Corporation

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