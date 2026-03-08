<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken up the issue of Aadhaar cards found on the bank of Nethravati River at Farangipete in his constituency seriously. </p><p>The UIDAI has stated that necessary action has been initiated by taking up the issue with the Department of Posts, which is responsible for the delivery of Aadhaar letters to residents, Khader said.</p><p>“The Department of Posts has been requested to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident in order to ascertain the circumstances under which the Aadhaar cards were found at the said location and to identify the officials responsible for any lapse or negligence in the delivery process. The cards will be taken back by UIDAI, Regional Office Bengaluru through the Department of Posts as per the said procedure and enquired upon,” stated UIDAI Regional Office Director in a letter to the Speaker.</p>.Discovery of Aadhaar cards on Netravathi riverbank: Speaker U T Khader demands probe.<p>The UIDAI will take all possible steps to reprint the Aadhaar letters that were not delivered to the residents and dispatch again to the respective residents through the prescribed delivery mechanism. The authority remains committed to ensuring the safe handling and proper delivery of Aadhaar letters to all residents, the UIDAI stated. </p>