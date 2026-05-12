<p>Mangaluru: Vittal police have arrested an accused who had been absconding for 34 years in connection with an illegal petrol transportation case registered in 1992.</p><p>According to the police, a case was registered at the Vittal Police Station on October 14, 1992, under Sections 3 and 23 of the Petroleum Act against Ibrahim, a resident of Manjeshwar, and Siddique for allegedly transporting petrol illegally in a car.</p>.New excise policy: Local liquor may get pricier in Karnataka.<p>While the case was under trial, accused Siddique failed to appear before the court and had been absconding ever since. A team led by probationary PSI Siddappa, along with ASI Jayaram and police personnel Gopal, Yankappa, and Srisail Jorapura, traced and arrested him at Kabbina Moole in Kanyana village.</p><p>Police said the accused would be produced before the court for further legal proceedings. </p>