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Accused absconding for 34 years arrested by Mangaluru Police in illegal petrol transportation case

While the case was under trial, accused Siddique failed to appear before the court and had been absconding ever since.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 05:14 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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