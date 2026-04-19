<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> have arrested an absconding accused who had been evading court proceedings for nearly four years and was wanted in multiple cases across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> and Chikkamagaluru districts.</p>.<p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the arrested is K Abdul Basheer alias Arga Basheer (50), a resident of Thenka Mijar village in the jurisdiction of Moodbidri Police Station, was involved in about 17 cases registered in various police stations in Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru district.</p>.<p>He had failed to appear before the court for trial and had been absconding for around four years. The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants and proclamation warrants against him.</p>.Police arrest two absconders in Dakshina Kannada for evading court proceedings .<p>During this period, he had reportedly vacated his residence at Arga House in Thenka Mijar village and moved with his family to a rented house in Parlia near BC Road in Bantwal taluk.</p>.<p>Acting on specific information received from informants, police traced the accused and took him into custody. A fresh case was registered at the Moodbidri Police Station for evading court hearing. </p>.<p>There are 17 cases registered at Moodbidri, Bajpe, Mangaluru Rural, Dharmasthala, Belthangady, and Kalasa police stations.</p>.<p>The charges against him include theft, unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act, and violations related to the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. </p>