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Accused on the run for 4 years held in Bantwal, faces 17 cases across two districts

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants and proclamation warrants against him.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsMangaluruArrestBantwalArrested

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