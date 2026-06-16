After using his debit card at a hospital, Udupi man loses Rs 2.12 lakh days later

<p>Udupi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyber fraud</a> case has been registered at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> Town Police Station after a man allegedly lost more than Rs 2.12 lakh from his bank account through unauthorised transactions.</p>.<p>In a complaint, Suresh Rao said that he had used his debit card to pay hospital bills on June 3.</p>.<p>He had not carried out any further <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transaction">financial transactions</a> after making the payment in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>.</p>.<p>On June 8, Rao received a message informing him that money had been debited from his account.</p>.Rs 3.71 crore fraud reported at Haveri sugar mill, 28 booked.<p>He subsequently visited his bank and verified the transaction details.</p>.<p>During the inquiry, he discovered that a total of Rs 2,12,497 had been transferred from his account to an unknown account between June 5 and June 8 without his knowledge.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the Udupi Town Police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/information-technology-act">Information Technology Act</a>.</p>