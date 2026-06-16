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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

After using his debit card at a hospital, Udupi man loses Rs 2.12 lakh days later

In a complaint, Suresh Rao said that he had used his debit card to pay hospital bills on June 3.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMangaluruCyber fraudUdupifinancial fraud

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