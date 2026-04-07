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Andhra Pradesh man arrested for stealing mosque donation box in Sullia

A case was registered at the Sullia Police Station under Section 303(2) of the BNS-2023, and an investigation was launched.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:46 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArrestedStealing

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