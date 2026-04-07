<p>Mangaluru: The police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of a donation box from a mosque premises within the jurisdiction of the Sullia Police Station. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Salman (35), a native of West Godavari district, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>. The theft occurred on March 30 at the mosque in Sampaje Goonadka, said the police.</p><p>Following the incident, a case was registered at the Sullia Police Station under Section 303(2) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">BNS-2023</a>, and an investigation was launched. The police arrested Salman within the limits of Kemraje Elimale village in Sullia.</p>.Mangaluru: Court sentences 50-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment in ganja transportation, sale case.<p>The police have recovered Rs 2,000 in cash allegedly stolen from the donation box. The arrested was produced before the court in Sullia, which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody. </p>