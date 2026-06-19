Applications invited to fill seats at Government Tool Room & Training Centre in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: About 50 seats for three diploma courses at Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC) at Baikampady are lying vacant and the Centre has called applications from the students.</p><p>At present, the GTTC centre offers Diploma in Tool and Die Making, Diploma in Precision Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses. The first two courses are related to Mechanical Engineering, while the third is connected to Computer Science Engineering, said Principal Lakshminarayana C R to media persons.</p><p>The sanctioned seats for Tool and Die Making is 60, Precision Manufacturing is 30 and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is 60. Of which, 50 seats are lying vacant. Those who come first will be given the seats, he added.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra.<p>The duration of the course is four years. Further, it is a skill based course which gives 70% for practical classes and 30% for theory. Students seeking admission to these courses must have passed SSLC as the minimum qualification. All the courses have a duration of four years, and during the fourth year, students are sent for a mandatory one-year internship in reputed industries. During the internship period, students receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000.</p><p>Last year, 93% of the seats were filled. Till last year, the fees could be paid in four instalments. However, on the directions of the government, the fees have to be paid in two instalments from this academic year, he added. The Centre also provides hostel facilities for the students, he added. </p>