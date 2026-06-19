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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Applications invited to fill seats at Government Tool Room & Training Centre in Mangaluru

At present, the GTTC centre offers Diploma in Tool and Die Making, Diploma in Precision Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:37 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

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