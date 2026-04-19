<p>Karkala: The office of the Mahamastakabhisheka and the announcement of dates for the grand religious event of Lord Bahubali in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karkala">Karkala </a>were inaugurated on Sunday at the Bahubali Pravachana Mandir, Danashala, under the aegis of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahamastabhisheka">Mahamastakabhisheka </a>Committee. </p><p>The mahamastakabhisheka will be held from February 18 to 28, 2027. </p><p>Delivering his blessings, Swastishri Lalitakeerti Bhattaraka Pattacharyavarya Swamiji of the Jain mutt said the Mahamastakabhisheka is not merely a religious ritual but a celebration with a universal vision for the welfare of humanity. </p><p>Emphasising the spiritual significance of the event, he noted that the power behind it is pure devotion and urged devotees to remain connected with the divine. He added that the ideals of sacrifice and renunciation embodied by Bahubali should serve as a guiding light.</p>.Karnataka: Two arrested for theft at Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala; copper sheets recovered.<p>MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary said the event should be celebrated like a national festival, highlighting that it conveys a global message of peace. He assured that all necessary support from the Union government would be extended to Karkala.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, committee executive president MN Rajendra Kumar said that 305 days remain for the Mahamastakabhisheka and called for collective efforts to ensure its grand celebration.</p><p>Harshendra Kumar from Dharmasthala described it as a blessing to witness the Mahamastakabhisheka of Gomateshwara at Venur, Dharmasthala, and Karkala in the 21st century. He stressed the need for meticulous preparations to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Swaroop TK assured full cooperation from the district administration in organising the event.</p><p>Dr M Mohan Alva, president of Alva’s Education Foundation, described the forthcoming mega religious event as a rare and lifetime blessing. He said such an occasion not only strengthens spiritual values but also brings communities together, offering devotees a unique opportunity to witness and participate in a historic celebration of faith and devotion.</p><p>Congress leader Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty assured full support for the event and said it is a matter of pride for Karkala. He noted that the Mahamastakabhisheka would enhance the cultural and spiritual prominence of the region, and emphasised the need for collective efforts to ensure its grand success.</p><p>Former minister Abhayachandra Jain, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Additional SP Sudhakar Naik, committee leaders were present. </p>