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Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka in Karkala to be held from Februry 18 to 28 next year

Speaking on the occasion, committee executive president MN Rajendra Kumar said that 305 days remain for the Mahamastakabhisheka and called for collective efforts to ensure its grand celebration.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMangaluruKarkala

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