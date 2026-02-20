<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal Police have arrested a man who had been evading for nearly 15 years in connection with multiple cheating cases registered at the Ullal Police Station.</p><p>The arrested is Ajay Prasad G (41), a resident of Upkar Layout, Vishwaneedam, Bengaluru, was wanted in three cases registered in 2011 for allegedly cheating investors of approximately Rs 1.20 crore.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the arrested operated under the name “Nano Forex India” and lured investors by promising 40% monthly returns and 20% repayment through currency trading and share market investments using a so-called “Forex Robot Software.” He allegedly issued ID cards and related documents to gain the trust of clients and assured them access to the trading software.</p>.Delhi court notices against Videocon Group founder Dhoot, 12 others in bank fraud case: ED.<p>Believing the promises of high returns, several customers invested substantial sums, amounting to nearly Rs 1.20 crore. However, the accused neither provided the promised profits nor repaid the invested amounts. Instead, the funds were allegedly misappropriated.</p><p>Three separate cases were registered at Ullal Police Station in 2011. While other accused were traced, Ajay Prasad had remained absconding and failed to appear before the court despite a warrant issued against him.</p><p>A team of officers from Ullal Police tracked him down in Bengaluru and arrested him. He was subsequently produced before the 7th JMFC Court in Mangaluru, which remanded him in judicial custody.</p>