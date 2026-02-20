Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Bengaluru man held after 15 years on the run in Rs 1.2 crore forex fraud

While other accused were traced, one of them had remained absconding and failed to appear before the court despite a warrant issued against him.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 13:42 IST
Karnataka NewsForexArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us