Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Bihar man arrested in Venur for cheating woman on pretext of polishing gold ornaments

The police recovered seven grams of gold ornaments worth around Rs 75,000 from his possession.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 14:17 IST
Karnataka NewsBiharFraudCrime caseMangaluru case

Follow us on :

Follow Us