<p>Mangaluru: The Venur Police Station has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman by posing as a salesman and offering to polish her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> ornaments, only to dissolve them using a chemical solution.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Chandan Kumar (30), a native of Supaul district in Bihar.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on February 10, at Panilaje in Kashipatna village of Belthangady taluk, under the jurisdiction of the Venur Police Station. The arrested allegedly approached the victim, claiming that he could clean and polish her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-jewellery">gold jewellery</a>. After gaining her trust, he collected the ornaments and used a chemical solution to dissolve them, thereby cheating her.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 318(4) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita </a>(BNS), 2023. Investigating the case, the police arrested Kumar and recovered seven grams of gold ornaments worth around Rs 75,000 from his possession.</p><p>The operation to trace and arrest the accused was carried out by a team led by Sub-Inspector Akshay Davagi and Omana N, along with ASI Venkatesh Naik, ASI Bennichan, Head Constable Krishna, and others.</p>