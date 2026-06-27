Biker killed after collision with college bus, Minister Khader orders action against driver

<p>Mangaluru: A rider was killed and a pillion rider suffered injuries after a college bus rammed at the two-wheeler at Natekal junction on Saturday.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased is Arnold Prajwal, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Chikkamagaluru%20">Chikkamagaluru</a>, who was employed in a IT firm in Mudipu. The accident occurred when a college bus from Nadupadavu, approaching from behind, reportedly lost control, rammed into the rear of the two-wheeler, and overturned into a roadside ditch. The scooter and its riders were trapped beneath the bus.</p><p>Local residents immediately brought a crane to the spot, lifted the bus, and rescued the two victims before shifting them to a hospital. However, Prajwal succumbed to his injuries.</p>.'He's got bomb': Man killed in car blast near Tumkuru; suicide, botched kidnapping bid suspected.<p>The students on the bus were evacuated through the emergency exit and escaped with minor injuries. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru%20">Mangaluru </a>South Traffic Police have registered a case. </p><p>Expressing deep grief over the incident, Health Minister U T Khader directed the management of college, to which the bus belongs, to bear the medical expenses of those injured. The college management has agreed to do so.</p><p>According to eyewitnesses, the accident appears to have been caused by the bus driver's negligence. In view of this, the minister has instructed the college management to initiate appropriate action against the driver and ensure that all drivers exercise greater caution to prevent similar incidents in the future.</p>