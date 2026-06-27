Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Biker killed after collision with college bus, Minister Khader orders action against driver

Health Minister U T Khader directed the management of college, to which the bus belongs, to bear the medical expenses of those injured.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 15:54 IST
KarnatakaAccidentRoad accidentMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us