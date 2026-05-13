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Bills for excavator used during Dharmasthala burial case probe, wages of labourers still unpaid

During July and August 2025, searches for human remains were carried out in several areas, including forest regions of Dharmasthala village, as part of probe by Special Investigation Team.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:51 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSpecial Investigation TeamDharmasthala

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