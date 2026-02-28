<p>Mangaluru: The ‘Bolpu–dawn of opportunities’ initiative, conceptualised by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> MP Capt Brijesh Chowta aims to transform Mangaluru into one of the country’s leading entrepreneurial hubs over the next five years.</p><p>The initiative, designed to guide start-up founders and provide them with mentorship, received an overwhelming response. More than 850 start-up ideas were submitted before the deadline. </p><p>After a rigorous three-stage selection process, 11 unique and innovative ideas were shortlisted. MP Capt Chowta interacted with these budding entrepreneurs in Mangaluru on Saturday. </p> .<p>Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that the primary goal of the Bolpu initiative is to create at least 50 successful entrepreneurial stories in Dakshina Kannada over the next five years, in line with the district’s potential. He noted that as the country marks the 11th year of the Startup India programme envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a matter of pride that 11 innovative ideas have been selected under the Bolpu initiative.</p><p>He called upon the aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on possibilities rather than obstacles or challenges. With a vision to develop Mangaluru into a major start-up hub, he also expressed hope that 50% of the entrepreneurs under the project would be women. </p><p> The selected start-up ideas span diverse sectors and offer fresh hope for Mangaluru’s entrepreneurial future. Neil Kevin Martis’ Zappel Labs has proposed a blockchain technology-based idea. Abhinandan’s Satva Beverages focuses on dairy-based drinks.</p> .<p>Sindhoora TP’s Rani Abbakka Tulu Museum concept aims at cultural preservation.</p><p> Preethi and Ganesh Nayak’s juice bottle initiative seeks to empower women, with 85% of its workforce proposed to be women employees.</p><p>In the technology and environment sectors-- Dr Chandrika Tantry’s Ecopoly Biotech, Dr Nikhil S. Shetty’s Biomed Implants, and Sakshath Rai K and Durgadas Shetty’s AI-based healthcare solution have made it to the final list.</p><p>Additionally Young engineer Sheshaprasad Bhat’s Vyanika Innovations, Vasanth Madhav Kamath’s Hydrogreens, Mithul Das’ Dasapilot (PLUGFLY) drone technology concept, and</p><p> Gaurav Ganesh Shetty’s Canara Farms chemical-free dairy products are poised to become part of Mangaluru’s next success stories.</p><p>The Bolpu team will provide continuous expert mentorship and complete support to all 11 entrepreneurs in the coming days to help convert their ideas into viable enterprises, said DK MP. </p>