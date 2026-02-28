Menu
'Bolpu' initiative of DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta selects 11 startup ideas

The initiative, designed to guide start-up founders and provide them with mentorship, received an overwhelming response. More than 850 start-up ideas were submitted before the deadline.
Published 28 February 2026, 16:52 IST
