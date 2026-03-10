<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town Police have registered two cases following an incident in which a man allegedly brandished a sword in public near Mukve masjid and was later assaulted by local residents.</p><p>According to the police, complainant, Mohammed Sirajuddin (36), a resident of Narimogaru in Puttur, was near the Mukve masjid when Abdul Rahiman, also from Narimogaru, approached him and picked up a quarrel over a dispute that had taken place earlier in the evening. After the argument, the accused left the spot.</p><p>Later, when Sirajuddin was returning home and reached Mukve, he allegedly saw Abdul Rahiman holding a sword and displaying it in public in a manner that caused fear, allegedly with the intention of harming someone. Based on the complaint, the Puttur Town Police registered a case under Sections 109 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and launched an investigation.</p>.Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for safeguarding Mangaluru against drinking water crisis ahead of summer.<p>Police said local residents present at the spot reportedly assaulted Abdul Rahiman, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment as an inpatient at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and is said to be out of danger.</p><p>Meanwhile, Abdul Rahiman has filed a counter-complaint stating that he was standing near Mukve Junction when unidentified persons attacked him from behind and assaulted him until he lost consciousness. Based on his complaint, the Puttur Town Police have registered another case under Sections 118(1), 126(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Police said investigations are underway in both cases. </p>