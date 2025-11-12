<p>Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has written to NMPA Chairman A V Ramana and other top authorities regarding an alleged serious breach of protocol — for not inviting him to the NMPA Golden Jubilee celebrations scheduled to be held on November 13.</p><p>In his letter to the Chief Secretary, the Minister termed the omission a “serious breach of protocol,” suggesting it appeared deliberate, as the Authority had “not forgotten to invite all possible past and present representatives connected to the BJP in Mangaluru.”</p>.NMPA appeals director of fisheries to permit to resume work on Kulai harbour.<p>He pointed out that the State Government has consistently supported the New Mangalore Port Authority over the past 50 years by providing land and other facilities. </p><p>“Not inviting the District-in-Charge Minister amounts to deliberate disrespect shown to the Government of Karnataka,” he stated.</p><p>Expressing displeasure over the “discourtesy shown to the State Government on such a historic occasion,” Dinesh urged that action be initiated against Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.</p><p>In his letter to the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterway Sarbananda Sonowal, he remarked, “While a breach of protocol can sometimes be attributed to ignorance, in this case it seems deliberate, as the Authority has not forgotten to invite all possible past and present representatives connected to the BJP. We should be thankful that the Authority stopped short of inviting the heads of right-wing fringe groups in the district as well.”</p><p>Acknowledging the port’s contribution, he added, “There is no doubt that New Mangalore Port has rendered valuable service to the nation over the last five decades and deserves to be congratulated. Irrespective of the discourtesy shown to the State Government, we hope the Port and the Authority prosper and continue to serve the nation for centuries to come. I hope that Mangaluru Port continues to observe protocol and reflect the values of "The Maritime Gateway of Karnataka" rather than "The Maritime Gateway of BJP" in the future.”</p>