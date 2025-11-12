Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Breach of protocol: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to Chief Secretary demanding action

The Mangaluru district-in-charge minister was miffed over him not being invited to the NMPA Golden Jubilee celebrations.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 11:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us