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Bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbhavi to be ready by August-September: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The project will strengthen social and economic integration between coastal settlements and the mainland urban area of Mangaluru.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:13 IST
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District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks to media people during his visit to inspect the construction of bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbhavi across Gurupura river.

District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks to media people during his visit to inspect the construction of bridge from  Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbhavi across Gurupura river.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 08 May 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruBridgeDinesh Gundu Rao

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