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Brijesh Chowta writes to CM Shivakumar seeking pedestrian-friendly Mangaluru Master Plan

He urged the government to ensure that pedestrian safety, accessibility and mobility form an integral part of the city’s long-term development vision.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarMangaluru

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