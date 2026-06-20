Brijesh Chowta writes to CM Shivakumar seeking pedestrian-friendly Mangaluru Master Plan

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Brijesh%20Chowta"> Brijesh Chowta</a> has written to Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>seeking the incorporation of pedestrian safety, accessibility and mobility as key planning principles in the forthcoming Master Plan for Mangaluru.</p><p>In his representation, which has also been addressed to the Minister for Urban Development, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and the Commissioner of the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Capt Chowta referred to the recent Supreme Court judgment recognising the right of citizens to walk safely on demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right and emphasising the responsibility of planning authorities and local bodies to create and maintain adequate pedestrian infrastructure.</p><p>Stating that the forthcoming Master Plan presents an important opportunity to shape Mangaluru’s growth for decades to come, the MP urged the Government to ensure that pedestrian safety, accessibility and mobility form an integral part of the city’s long-term development vision.</p><p>Highlighting the large number of students, senior citizens, daily commuters and workers who rely on walking as part of their everyday mobility, Capt Chowta noted that the provision of safe, continuous and accessible pedestrian infrastructure has become increasingly important as the city expands and traffic volumes grow.</p>.MP Brijesh Chowta instructs officials to complete works on Mangaluru plastic park within stipulated timeframe.<p>The MP called for the incorporation of a comprehensive pedestrian mobility framework within the Master Plan, including continuous and obstruction-free footpaths, safe pedestrian crossings near schools, colleges, hospitals, markets and transit hubs, universal accessibility standards, integration with public transport systems and measures to ensure that footpaths remain free from encroachments and unauthorised vehicle parking.</p><p>Capt. Chowta has also urged the Government to undertake a comprehensive pedestrian infrastructure and walkability audit of Mangaluru City before finalisation of the Master Plan. He stated that such an exercise would help identify critical gaps in pedestrian connectivity, accessibility and safety and facilitate suitable interventions in the city’s long-term planning framework.</p><p>“Mangaluru has historically evolved as a compact and walkable city. As it continues to grow into a major urban centre, preserving and strengthening this character will contribute significantly to road safety, public health, environmental sustainability and the overall quality of life of its residents,” he stated. </p>