<p>Udupi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bus">Bus</a> services operated by Sri Lakshmi Express were disrupted in rural parts of the district on Tuesday after drivers and conductors decided to halt operations to pay respect to the departed soul following the demise of a veteran private bus operator.</p>.<p>Vittal Shetty, owner of Sri Lakshmi Express, passed away at his residence in Mandarthi. A native of Vakwadi Dyagalmane and a resident of Mandarthi–Heggunnje–Nidur, he is survived by his wife, two daughters, and six sons.</p>.LPG shortage: Hotels in Kerala to shut down on March 23, says KHRA.<p>Shetty had launched Sri Lakshmi Express nearly 35 years ago with the aim of improving connectivity in rural areas. Starting with just five buses, the service gradually expanded and now operates a fleet of 32 buses under the management of his son. </p>.<p>Following news of his demise, drivers and conductors associated with the service gathered at Mandarthi to pay their last respects. As a result, bus operations were suspended for the day, affecting regular commuters in interior areas. The disruption caused difficulties for passengers who rely on these services for their daily travel.</p>