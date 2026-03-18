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Bus crew stop operations after owner’s death to pay last respects in Karnataka's Udupi

Shetty had launched Sri Lakshmi Express nearly 35 years ago with the aim of improving connectivity in rural areas.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 21:05 IST
Karnataka Newsprivate bus operatorsUdupi

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