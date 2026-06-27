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Campaign against Yettinahole project to intensify in coming days: Dhiraj Shetty

Dhiraj also met KPCC General Secretary Mithun Rai in Moodbidri, and the latter promised to facilitate a meeting between the activists and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar soon.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaManagaluruYettinahole project

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