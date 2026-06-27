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Campaign against Yettinahole project to intensify in coming days, says social media influencer Dhiraj Shetty

Dhiraj also met KPCC General Secretary Mithun Rai in Moodbidri, and the latter promised to facilitate a meeting between the activists and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar soon.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaManagaluruYettinahole project

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