Campaign against Yettinahole project to intensify in coming days, says social media influencer Dhiraj Shetty

<p>Mangaluru: The Western Ghats are the lungs of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, and the campaign against the Yettinahole project, which will cause huge ecological destruction in the Western Ghats, is being launched not just to protect the interests of Dakshina Kannada (DK) but also those of Karnataka, stressed social media influencer Dhiraj Shetty, more popularly known as 'Dheerappan'.</p><p>Dhiraj Shetty, while submitting a memorandum against the Yettinahole project to DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Saturday, informed residents who had gathered at the Circuit House in response to an appeal uploaded on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> that the campaign will gather strength in the coming days, making it impossible for policymakers to ignore their demands.</p><p>"The Madhav Gadgil Committee report, aimed at the protection of the Western Ghats, should be implemented," said Shetty. He also urged the MP to protect other rivers in DK district, including the Gurupura (Palguni), Nandini and Shambhavi, which have been polluted due to untreated sewage released by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).</p>.Yettinahole project: AAP flays Karnataka govt for not conducting downstream impact study.<p>The project should not stray from its core objective by diverting the Yettinahole gravity flow water to industries and for Bengaluru's KWIN City project. he stressed. KWIN City (Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation City) is a 5,800-acre smart city project being developed in Bengaluru Rural district (around Doddaballapur).</p><p>KWIN City, an arid, drought-prone region with severe water scarcity, is relying on the Yettinahole project. "Mangaluru, now an expanding urban centre with IT hubs, port operations and significant inward migration, is increasingly dependent on the Netravathi basin, and any further stress on it will have catastrophic consequences for drinking water security," he warned.</p><p>Dhiraj later told <em>DH</em> that the MP had responded positively to their demands. "He said some issues in the Yettinahole project need to be redressed by the district administration and the state government. He promised to raise the Yettinahole issue in the coming Parliament session," said Dhiraj. </p><p>The members who took part in the submission of the memorandum received a badge declaring, "I stood for Netravathy today." </p><p>Dhiraj also met KPCC General Secretary Mithun Rai in Moodbidri, and the latter promised to facilitate a meeting between the activists and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar soon.</p>