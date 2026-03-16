Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Campaign to collect and safe disposal of religious waste launched in Mangaluru

Ramakrishna Mutt President Swamy Jithakamanandaji said the initiative aims to provide devotees with a dignified and respectful way to dispose of old religious items.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 09:17 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruwaste management

Follow us on :

Follow Us