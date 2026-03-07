<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station following an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Vittal Mudnoor village of Bantwal taluk.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Satish Suvarna (50), the Village Administrative Officer of Alike village, who is also serving as the in-charge Village Administrative Officer of Vittal Mudnoor village, the incident came to light on the evening of March 6.</p><p>Acting on information about an explosion at Kambalabettu Nooji in Vittal Mudnoor village, Suvarna along with Revenue Inspector Ravi visited the spot for inspection. During the inspection, it was found that Abdul Gaffoor, a local resident, had allegedly constructed a shed illegally on government land and was manufacturing firecrackers without obtaining any license.</p>.11 injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district.<p>The complaint stated that the accused had stored explosive materials without taking necessary precautions for safety and in a negligent and irresponsible manner, which led to the explosion.</p><p>Due to the blast, several trees in the surrounding area were burnt. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Vittal Police have registered a case under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884 and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused, Abdul Gaffoor, has been taken into custody and is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.</p>