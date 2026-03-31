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Centre approves New Mangalore Port Authority's proposal for redevelopment of berth 9 to boost cargo capacity

The project envisages dismantling of legacy infrastructure and comprehensive redevelopment of the berth to handle liquid bulk cargo.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:24 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSarbananda SonowalNew Mangalore Port

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