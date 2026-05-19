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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Centre approves underpass at Baikampady, Kuloor junctions on NH 66 in Mangaluru

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released over Rs 11.63 crore for the construction of underpasses at the two junctions on National Highway-66 to ease vehicular movement.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:27 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaUnderpass

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