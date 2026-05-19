<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta has said that the Union Government has approved and sanctioned funds for key infrastructure works aimed at ensuring smooth traffic movement and creating accident-free zones at the major highway junctions of Baikampady and Kuloor on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.</p><p>The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released over Rs 11.63 crore for the construction of underpasses at the two junctions on National Highway-66 to ease vehicular movement.</p><p><strong>Underpass at Baikampady Junction</strong></p><p>The MP said the Baikampady Junction, which had turned into a black spot due to frequent accidents and congestion, had witnessed repeated demands from the public and motorists for improved traffic management.</p>.Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from going ahead with tomorrow's strike plan.<p>To address the issue and facilitate smoother access to the Baikampady industrial area, the Ministry has approved construction of a Light Vehicular Underpass (LVUP) at the junction at a cost of Rs 7.09 crore.</p><p>The proposed underpass will allow vehicles to safely access the industrial area without making risky turns on the highway. It is also expected to improve uninterrupted traffic flow towards Udupi along the highway stretch near Baikampady, he added.</p><p>Approval has also been granted for construction of an underpass near the KIOCL Junction and Kuloor bridge on NH-66 at a cost of Rs 4.54 crore.</p><p>The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity for vehicles heading towards Tannirbhavi Beach and the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ/SCZ) area.</p><p>The MP has thanked the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nithin Gadkari for fulfilling a long-pending demand related to highway infrastructure development in Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>The MP said the government is committed to improving highway safety and ensuring smooth traffic movement in the district. The MP noted that roads in the New Mangalore Port region had earlier come under the jurisdiction of National Highways Logistics Management Limited and faced major challenges due to the absence of a dedicated agency and lack of funds.</p><p>He added that sustained efforts had helped resolve technical hurdles and successfully transfer the port-area roads to the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), paving the way for the proposed underpass near Kuloor bridge.</p><p>Chowta further said that with approval now granted for underpasses at both Kuloor and the accident-prone Baikampady junction, commuters travelling between Mangaluru and Udupi would benefit from smoother and safer travel in the coming days. The projects would also benefit commuters heading towards the Baikampady industrial area and MSEZ.</p><p>All efforts would be made to complete the two underpass projects within the stipulated time frame. </p>