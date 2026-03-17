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Cobra trapped in brush cutter blade rescued after two-hour effort in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk

The snake is believed to have entered the bucket in an attempt to eat the eggs and got trapped.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasnakeBantwal taluk

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