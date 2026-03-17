<p>Mangaluru: A cobra that got trapped in the blade of a brush cutter at a house in Anantadi village of Bantwal taluk was rescued by snake rescuer Tejas Puttur after two hours of effort.</p><p>The family of Purushotham Gowda had kept eggs in a bucket and had placed a brush cutter’s blade over it.</p>.Karnataka announces action plans for victims of dogs and snake bites.<p>The snake is believed to have entered the bucket in an attempt to eat the eggs and got trapped.</p><p>Tejas carried out the rescue operation in the presence of Forest Department staff member Dayanand. As the cobra has a slight injury, it will be kept under observation for two days before being released back into the wild.</p><p>In a separate incident, a porcupine, that had fallen into a well at Kedila in Bantwal was also rescued and released into the wild by Tejas.</p>