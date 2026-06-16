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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Congress to Hold Divisional SIR Vigilance Convention in Mangaluru on June 23

KPCC President BK Hariprasad is expected to take part in the Mangaluru convention, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressMangaluruHarish Kumar

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