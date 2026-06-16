Congress to organise SIR Jagrutha Samavesha in Mangaluru on June 23

<p>Mangaluru: District Congress Committee (DCC) President Harish Kumar said that on the directions of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a division-level SIR Jagrutha Samavesha will be held in Mangaluru on June 23.</p><p>Congress office-bearers and Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts will participate in the convention. Similar conventions will also be organised in other divisions across the state.</p><p>KPCC President BK Hariprasad is expected to take part in the Mangaluru convention, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru. </p><p>Stating that the party is strengthening its BLA-2 network to ensure that no genuine voter is left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Harish Kumar said, “Considering the large-scale deletion of voters reported in some states where the SIR process has already been completed, we have instructed our BLAs to remain vigilant and ensure that the names of genuine voters are not removed from the electoral rolls. Enumeration forms must be distributed to every voter as part of the process.”</p>.After Dubare tragedy, forest dept issues new SOPs for 3 elephant tourist camps in Karnataka.<p>Harish Kumar also said that the installation ceremony of KPCC President BK Hariprasad will be held in Bengaluru on June 21. Block-level office-bearers and party leaders from all Assembly constituencies are expected to participate in large numbers.</p><p>“BK Hariprasad assuming charge as KPCC president will provide new strength to the party and further energise Congress workers across the state,” he said.</p><p>Coming down heavily on the BJP for its criticism of the state's five guarantee schemes, Harish Kumar asked whether it was wrong to remove the names of deceased beneficiaries and income-tax payers from the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiary list.</p><p>“The BJP has been trying to mislead the public regarding the guarantee schemes. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has already clarified that the schemes will continue and will not be discontinued. The government is only revising the beneficiary lists to prevent misuse of the schemes,” he said.</p><p> KPCC former General Secretary Padmaraj R accused the Central Government of burdening the common man by increasing the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.</p><p>“In the last six months, the price of commercial LPG has nearly doubled. Petrol and diesel prices have also been increased despite a decline in crude oil prices in the international market. However, BJP MPs and MLAs have remained silent on the issue,” he alleged.</p><p>He further claimed that Dakshina Kannada district had not received any major projects from the Centre during the last two years.</p><p>Stating that people of Dakshina Kannada have high expectations from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Padmaraj expressed hope that the district would witness significant development and receive a major boost under his administration.</p>